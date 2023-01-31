Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $61.00 at MKM Partners

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.57. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

