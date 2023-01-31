Wojak Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $162.34 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $162.34 million and $5,577.49 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00401196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28161038 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00585834 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.