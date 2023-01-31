WOW-token (WOW) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $294.15 million and approximately $1.60 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.01364494 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014993 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.01636964 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02956544 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $18.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

