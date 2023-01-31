Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUY. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064,061. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

