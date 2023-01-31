Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 486,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 244,842 shares.The stock last traded at $89.66 and had previously closed at $87.20.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

