183,400 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,351 shares of company stock worth $7,689,504. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.40. 925,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

