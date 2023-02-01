1peco Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $44.85 million and approximately $1,984.87 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

