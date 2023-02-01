A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.45 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.2 %

AOS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. 80,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

