A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 15,033 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 738,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

