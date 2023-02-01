AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. 47,024,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,735,293. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

