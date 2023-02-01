AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Invests $238,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.85. 318,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,633. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $253.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

