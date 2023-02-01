AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
CAT stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.
In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
