AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. 273,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,162. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

