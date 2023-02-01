Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $45.05 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $227,145.22 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008814 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.