Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMD opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

