Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.