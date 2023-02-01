Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 7th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Advanced Share Registry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

About Advanced Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and related services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Share Registry Services and Property Investment. The company offers a suite of registry services, including registry maintenance, capital raisings, corporate actions, company meetings, employee share plans, shareholder communications, and in-house printing services.

