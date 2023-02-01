Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $155.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $172.74.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

