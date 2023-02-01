Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,616 shares of company stock valued at $400,737 and sold 11,863 shares valued at $1,077,967. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,429 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

