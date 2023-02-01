Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $58.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $57.50 to $58.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.79.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALK opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after buying an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after buying an additional 196,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.