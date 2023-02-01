Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

