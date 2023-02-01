Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

