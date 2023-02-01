Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

ALGM stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

