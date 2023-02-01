Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.72 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35 to $0.37 EPS.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.