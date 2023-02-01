Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$270.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.72 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35 to $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

