Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $13,084,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the period.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.