Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £57.72 million and a PE ratio of 448.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.01. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.07).
About Alternative Income REIT
