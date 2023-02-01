Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.90. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.86.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.