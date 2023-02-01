American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $513.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of American Software

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading

