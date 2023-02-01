American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$30.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.69 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 175,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.35. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 247.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 228.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

