Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $350.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $352.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

