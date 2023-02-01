Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.60.

AMGN opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.27. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

