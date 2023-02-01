Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplifon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

