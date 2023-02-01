Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celularity Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celularity in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celularity’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CELU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Celularity had a negative net margin of 76.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 37.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celularity by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celularity news, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 40,000 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,493.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

