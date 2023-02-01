Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $84.10

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.85.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

