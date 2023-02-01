Analyzing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yelp and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Yelp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.03 billion 2.15 $39.67 million $0.53 60.17 XWELL $73.73 million 0.55 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.55

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yelp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 3.40% 5.44% 3.80% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yelp and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.94%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Yelp.

Summary

Yelp beats XWELL on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences and business listing page products. It also offers other services, including Yelp Reservations, which provides online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages, Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation, the Yelp Knowledge program, which offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content, and Yelp Fusion, which offers f

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.