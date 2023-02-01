Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $318.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

