ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 5,682 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 638,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 534,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

