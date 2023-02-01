Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

HON stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 116,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,211. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

