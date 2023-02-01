Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 571 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,679,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $217,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 1,830,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

