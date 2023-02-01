Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,073,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 459,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,382. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

