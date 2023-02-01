Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,218,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 563,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

