Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 2,971 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 663,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 283,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 124,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,597. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.