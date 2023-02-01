Aris Water Solutions, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.92 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,549.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

