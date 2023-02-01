ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.80

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and traded as high as $18.35. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 11,242 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $175,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.