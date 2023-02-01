Arweave Price Hits $11.35 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.35 or 0.00049227 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $378.91 million and approximately $97.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00568771 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00181789 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000680 BTC.
Arweave Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
