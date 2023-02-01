Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395.83 ($66.64).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($86.45) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.78) to GBX 6,000 ($74.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,364 ($66.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,970.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,606.30. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,556 ($68.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The stock has a market cap of £23.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,939.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

