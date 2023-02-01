Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.85-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR traded up $17.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.