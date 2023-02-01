Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Stories

