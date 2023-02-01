Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Up 3.5%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $676.00 and last traded at $676.00. Approximately 3,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $653.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.28.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.