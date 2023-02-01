Audius 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.64 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Audius has a total market cap of $287.38 million and approximately $31.64 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

