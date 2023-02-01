AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as high as C$25.42. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$24.92, with a volume of 64,143 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACQ. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$674.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

