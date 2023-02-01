AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as high as C$25.42. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$24.92, with a volume of 64,143 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on ACQ. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.19.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$674.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.
In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
